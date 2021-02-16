St. John's special season continues in win over Xavier

St. John’s looks like a team with its eyes on the prize.

The Red Storm got into the NCAA Tournament conversation with a six-game winning streak that ended last week with an overtime loss at Butler. They turned up the volume on the dialogue on Tuesday night by completely outplaying a strong Xavier team for a 93-84 Big East win at Carnesecca Arena.

The Red Storm (14-8, 8-7) have won eight of their last 10 and now stand alone in fifth place in the Big East, where the top five in the standings get byes into the conference tournament quarterfinals. St. John’s had lost 12 straight against Xavier (11-4, 4-4) dating back to the 2014-15 season.

"This is the time of year where you covet these games, especially when you come out on the winning side of the ledger," second-year coach Mike Anderson said.

"We’re not surprised," Marcellus Earlington said. "We know how good we can be, we’re playing hard and we like playing together. . . . [The Tournament] was our goal all along."

Posh Alexander shook off a bad last game and an unproductive first half and was the Storm’s best player in the final 20 minutes. He helped St. John's extend an eight-point halftime lead to 13 by scoring seven of their first nine points after the break, then helped keep Xavier at arm’s length the rest of the way as the Musketeers never got closer than six points in the second half.

Alexander had 13 of his 15 points in the second half and also finished with nine assists, eight rebounds and no turnovers.

Julian Champagnie led five Storm players in double figures with 21 points. Rasheem Dunn had 17 points, Marcellus Earlington had 16 points including a career-high four three pointers and s. Isaih Moore added 11 points including four electrifying dunks.

"Posh, I was proud of him," Anderson said. "He didn’t shoot the ball well and got frustrated [last week]. He could have been in the first half, but he stayed with it. The scoring started coming."

Zach Freemantle had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Colby Jones had 20 points for the Musketeers.

The triumph also gives Anderson his 400th career victory in 19 seasons as a head coach and assures him of a 19th straight season without a losing record. Anderson is one of only four coaches who has never had a losing season with more than 15 years as a head coach, joining Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Gonzaga’s Mark Few and Arizona’s Sean Miller. They include four seasons, beginning in 2002-03, at UAB, five at Missouri, eight at Arkansas and now two with the Red Storm.

"I never thought I’d be in this place," Anderson said. "I’m blessed. I’m grateful for all who took a chance on me. . . . But this team is having a special season and we don’t want it to stop now."

Alexander began to make shots, Earlington stayed hot and Isaih Moore got into the act as St. John’s began the second half by extending an eight-point halftime lead. Alexander. When Earlington hit his third and fourth three-pointer, to move out to a 65-52 lead with 12:37 to play.

Moore finished three straight Storm possessions with dunks on quick passes off a drive for a 71-61 lead with 8:25 to play.