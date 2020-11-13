TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
SEARCH
48° Good Evening
SportsCollegeSt Johns

St. John's adds Long Island Lutheran's Rafael Pinzon and Drissa Traore

Rafael Pinzon of Long Island Lutheran goes to

Rafael Pinzon of Long Island Lutheran goes to the basket as Brandon Boston Jr. of Sierra Canyon defends at the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Feb. 8, 2020. Credit: George McNish

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Print

St. John’s has officially added three new recruits to its men’s basketball program, including two top players out of Long Island Lutheran.

Rafael Pinzon, a 6-6 guard, and Drissa Traore, a 6-7 forward, averaged 10.9 points and 6.3 points respectively for the Crusaders as they went 22-3 and earned a berth in the state Federation semifinals before the state tournament was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. O’mar Stanley is a 6-8 power forward from Kansas now attending Branson (Mo.) Link Prep and averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds.

All signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, the first day recruits could do so under NCAA regulations.

Pinzon is from Puerto Rico and should add scoring punch for coach Mike Anderson’s Red Storm. He chose St. John’s over Florida and New Mexico. Traore is a physical player despite his mere 210 pounds and opted for the Storm over Stony Brook, Tulsa and East Carolina.

Stanley is a bruising interior player known for, as Anderson put it in the school’s release, "a relentless motor." He selected St. John’s over Tulsa and UNC-Greensboro.

Stony Brook adds Shumpert

Stony Brook inked 6-7 Payton Shumpert from upstate Jamesville-DeWitt High, the son of former Syracuse standout Preston Shumpert, who was a two-time All-Big East first teamer. The swingman averaged 20.6 points in his senior season of 2019-20 before enrolling for a prep year at Woodstock (Conn.) Academy. He also played travel basketball with the city-based New York Jayhawks. Shumpert opted for the Seawolves over UMass, Hofstra and Rider.

Hofstra signs Barrouk

Hofstra announced that it has signed 6-5 guard Griffin Barrouk out of West Chester (Pa.) Bayard Rustin High School. The senior battled injuries throughout his first years in high school but averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists last season. He opted for the Pride over Colgate, Drexel, Lafayette, Saint Joseph’s and UMBC.

Newsday sports reporter Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin covers high school and college sports for Newsday.

New York Sports

James Bradberry of the New York Giants intercepts Hunger game: Giants starving for a win over Eagles
Kim Ng walks through the hotel lobby during Kim Ng hired by Marlins as MLB's first female general manager
Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram greets fans Where these 10 Giants were the last time they beat the Eagles
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz of the Eagles runs Giants defense hopes to exploit Eagles' Wentz
Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight "Doc" Gooden Gooden gets year probation for NJ drug charge
Giants wide receiver Golden Tate reacts after scoring Giants' Tate: 'I believe in this organization'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search