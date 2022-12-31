Seton Hall roars back to rout St. John's

NEWARK – As 2022 began to fade away on Saturday, St. John’s pulled a vanishing act of its own.

The Red Storm looked might tough and determined to end a losing streak during the first 10 minutes against Seton Hall. And then they were gone. The rest of the game belonged almost entirely to the Pirates who overcame the 10-point margin that St. John’s had built and blew past the Storm for a 88-66 Big East victory at Prudential Center.

Seton Hall (8-7, 1-3) was desperate for a win after losing its first three conference games and played like it. St. John’s (11-4, 1-3), which opened the season with an eight-game winning streak, has now lost three games in a row.

The Storm’s next two games are against teams knocking on the door of the AP Top 25: Marquette at home on Tuesday and Providence on the road next weekend.

After Seton Hall had turned the 10-point deficit into a five-point lead at halftime, the Storm shot dreadfully out of the intermission. It made one of its first nine shots while the Pirates opened with a 12-2 run. St. John’s never got the margin back to single digits.

Joel Soriano had 23 points and 11 rebounds, David Jones had 12 points and eight rebounds and Andre Curbelo had 10 points and seven assists for St. John’s.

Al-Amir Dawes had 22 points and Kadary Richmond had 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Pirates. Elmont product KC Ndefo had eight points for Seton Hall.

Soriano helped stake St. John’s to a 23-13 lead in the first half with 10 of his points and six of his rebounds, but the Storm couldn’t keep that lead. The Pirates came on late in the half with an 11-2 run capped by three-pointers from Femi Odukale and Al-Amir Dawes for a 33-31 lead, its first lead since 3-2.

The Hall kept it up and took a 42-37 into halftime.

The Red Storm had Dylan Addae-Wusu and O’Mar Stanley in the starting lineup in place of Curbelo and Jones. Coach Mike Anderson criticized effort after Wednesday’s home loss to No. 22 Xavier and those might have been the two easiest choices because Jones was battling an illness and Curbelo made a couple poor decisions in key moments against the Musketeers.

The changes, however, might have been just to get a spark; both came into the game at the first timeout. Jones had 12 points and seven rebounds and Curbelo had five assists before halftime.