Mustapha Heron missed three weeks with a serious ankle sprain and played unremarkably in his first two games back, but reemerged as a central figure for the Red Storm on Saturday at MSG. He had 15 points and shot 3-for-6 on three-pointers as St. John’s outlasted the Blue Demons, 74-67, before a very-engaged crowd of 6,636 for its first Big East win of the season.