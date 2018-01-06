TODAY'S PAPER
St. John's vs. DePaul

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
St. John's fell to DePaul, 91-74, in a Big East men's basketball game o Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Carnesecca Arena.

Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm controls ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Max Strus #31 of the DePaul Blue Demons
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Max Strus of the DePaul Blue Demons is fouled by Marvin Clark II of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm shakes hands with Tariq Owens against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Marin Maric #34 of the DePaul Blue Demons
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Marin Maric of the DePaul Blue Demons grabs the rebound against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm handles the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Marin Maric #34 of the DePaul Blue Demons
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Marin Maric of the DePaul Blue Demons reacts against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Max Strus #31 of the DePaul Blue Demons
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Max Strus of the DePaul Blue Demons looks on against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Max Strus #31 of the DePaul Blue Demons
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Max Strus of the DePaul Blue Demons reacts against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Justin Simon #5 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of the St. John's Red Storm attempts to dunk the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Justin Simon #5 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Amar Alibegovic #10 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Amar Alibegovic of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Jaylen Butz #2 of the DePaul Blue Demons
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Jaylen Butz of the DePaul Blue Demons grabs the rebound against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Bashir Ahmed of the St. John's Red Storm and Tre'Darius McCallum of the DePaul Blue Demons battle for the ball during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Justin Roberts #0 of the DePaul Blue Demons
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Roberts of the DePaul Blue Demons saves the ball from going out of bounds under pressure from Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Tre'Darius McCallum of the DePaul Blue Demons drives to the basket against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Bashir Ahmed of the St. John's Red Storm and Tre'Darius McCallum of the DePaul Blue Demons battle for the ball during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Tre'Darius McCallum of the DePaul Blue Demons grabs the rebound against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Justin Roberts of the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Justin Simon #5 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Assistant coach Greg St. Jean of the St.
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Assistant coach Greg St. Jean of the St. John's Red Storm instructs his team against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Assistant coach Mitch Richmond of the St. John's
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Assistant coach Mitch Richmond of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Tariq Owens  of the St. John's Red Storm attempts to block the shot from Brandon Cyrus of the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Justin Roberts #0 of the DePaul Blue Demons
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Roberts of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Bryan Trimble Jr. of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm handles the ball on offense against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm instructs his team against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Bashir Ahmed of the St. John's Red Storm looks to pass against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Kassoum Yakwe of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Marvin Clark II #13 of the St. John's
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Marvin Clark II of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a shot defended by Marin Maric of the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm looks on from the bench against the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Eli Cain #11 of the DePaul Blue Demons
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Eli Cain of the DePaul Blue Demons handles ball on offense against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Justin Simon #5 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against Marin Maric of the DePaul Blue Demons during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Tre'Darius McCallum of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Marvin Clark II of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

