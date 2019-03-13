TODAY'S PAPER
Big East Tournament: St. John's vs. DePaul

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
St. John's played DePaul in the first round of the Big East Tournament on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

A view of the socks worn by  St. John's head coach Chris Mullin during the first round of the Big East Tournament against the DePaul Blue Demons at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Femi Olujobi of the DePaul Blue Demons attempts a shot defended by Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm during the first round of the Big East Tournament against the DePaul Blue Demons at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

LJ Figueroa of the St. John's Red Storm and Jaylen Butz of the DePaul Blue Demons battle for the rebound during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Marvin Clark II #13 of the St. John's Red Storm reacts after missing a shot attempt against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates a basket against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first round of the Big East Tournament against the DePaul Blue Demons at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm is introduced prior to the first round of the Big East Tournament against the DePaul Blue Demons at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm speaks with assistant coach Greg St. Jean against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Max Strus of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Justin Simon of the St. John's Red Storm during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

LJ Figueroa of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a pass against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Mustapha Heron of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a jump shot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a shot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds and head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm react against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Devin Gage of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Eli Cain of the DePaul Blue Demons attempts a shot against Mustapha Heron and LJ Figueroa of the St. John's Red Storm during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Paul Reed of the DePaul Blue Demons attempts a shot against Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

LJ Figueroa of the St. John's Red Storm reacts after scoring a basket against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Femi Olujobi of the DePaul Blue Demons attempts a shot defended by Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Paul Reed of the DePaul Blue Demons attempts a jump shot against the St. John's Red Storm during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Dave Leitao of the DePaul Blue Demons looks on against the St. John's Red Storm during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Eli Cain of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by LJ Figueroa of the St. John's Red Storm during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Eli Cain of the DePaul Blue Demons during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Eli Cain of the DePaul Blue Demons drives past Mustapha Heron of the St. John's Red Storm on his way to the basket during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates a basket against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. 

