St. John's surrenders 17-point lead in loss to Georgetown

At a most critical time in its season, St. John’s may have suffered its worst loss.

The Red Storm were 11-2 with some quality wins in non-conference play before dropping seven of nine in the first half of the Big East slate. Sunday’s contest against Georgetown at the Garden represented a chance for a big step forward and the opportunity, with a decent finish, to make this season special. That the Hoyas’ top scorer, Mac McClung, was out with a foot injury made it a ‘must win.’

St. John’s, however, did not take that step. They blew a 17-point second-half lead, were outscored 28-14 over the final 11:32 and crashed to a dispiriting 73-72 loss before 8,100. The Red Storm have (13-10, 2-8) lost five of their last six games.

After taking the ball out with 20 seconds remaining, Georgetown was able to escape a backcourt trap before Jagan Mosely found 7-foot Omer Yurtseven for a layup with 10.2 seconds left for the game-winning points.

Storm coach Mike Anderson wanted point guard Rasheem Dunn to drive the length of the court and find LJ Figueroa for a final shot, but Dunn lost the handle. After a first half in which St. John’s didn’t make a turnover and led by nine at the break, Dunn’s miscue was the team's 12th in the final 20 minutes.

“It doesn’t come down to one possession, but obviously I couldn’t step up and make the big play my team needed me to,” Dunn said. “Things happen and that’s just one of the mistakes I made in the game that could have prevented [this].”

It’s the third conference game in which St. John’s has blown a lead to lose a home game. The others were to Seton Hall and Butler, who, unlike the Hoyas, are nationally-ranked.

“Again, our biggest hurdle has been finishing,” Anderson said. “We were in position but we didn’t finish. Some of that can be a lack of guys having been in those situations. So we’ve been in enough situations now that hopefully we’re getting some of that experience.”

Georgetown (13-9, 3-6) was in a very similar situation to St. John’s — looking to change the arc of its season even without McClung.

“This is a great win. Undermanned. We were down [17] at one point and my team didn’t give up. They kept fighting, they kept making plays,” said Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing, the former Knicks great. “To me this is a season-defining win and I told them . . . we have to keep building on this. We can’t take a step forward with a great win like this and then go backwards.”

Anderson shuffled his starting lineup, returning Julian Champagnie for the first time since Jan. 8 and giving Greg Williams Jr. his first start, and bringing Mustapha Heron and Nick Rutherford off the bench. Dunn and Heron each finished with 16 points and Champagnie had 14 points and 10 rebounds for St. John’s.

Jahvon Blair had 23 points to pace five Hoyas in double figures.

St. John’s led 50-33 with 16:04 to play and had made just two turnovers when Josh Roberts put back a Figueroa miss with a dunk. It was still ahead 58-43 on a Heron three-pointer with 11:50 to go. That’s when the Hoyas — playing five players 34 or more minutes — began looking like the better team. In the last 4:50 the Storm made one shot while the Hoyas were 4-for-5.

Yurtseven’s lefty hook with 50 seconds left got it to 72-71. Then St. John’s gave it back on a shot-clock violation before Yurtseven’s game-winner.

“Their energy went up because they were scoring and we were playing on our heels — that was the difference,” Anderson said of the closing minutes. “Sometimes playing on your heels is playing not to lose and that’s what takes place.”