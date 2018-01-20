St. John’s was 24 seconds away from its first Big East victory of the season until the game went awry Saturday.

Instead of winning at Georgetown for the first time since 2003, the Red Storm fell, 93-89, in double overtime.

The first miscue came when St. John’s fouled Marcus Derrickson on a three-point attempt with 15 seconds remaining in overtime, and Derrickson hit all three foul shots to cut St. John’s lead to two points.

Then the Red Storm’s Shamorie Ponds, who had 33 points and eight assists, missed one of two free throws with 14 seconds remaining, and Derrickson struck again — this time hitting a three-pointer with four seconds remaining to tie the score at 79 and force a second overtime.

The Hoyas scored the first six points of the second overtime and the Red Storm fell to 10-10, including 0-8 in Big East play.

“This was as extreme as it gets,” coach Chris Mullin said. “We fouled a three-point shooter, then we went to the line with a chance to go up four, and then the next three [Marcus Derrickson] made . . . I don’t know what to say about that.”

Derrickson had 27 points and 11 rebounds, and that clutch trey at the end of OT was the only one he hit in six attempts.

There was no timeout called before Derrickson’s tying shot, which Mullin said made it more difficult to foul with a three-point lead, rather than allowing Derrickson to tie the score with one shot

“Not coming out of a timeout, it’s kind of hard to get these guys’ attention on the way up, but ideally yeah,” Mullin said about fouling. “I love to foul in that situation. Once that guy gets behind that three, on the way up the court ideally, but again sometimes it’s hard to relay that message not coming out of a timeout. Philosophically, yeah I like to foul in that situation.”

Ponds stole the ball and hit a three-pointer with three seconds remaining in the second overtime for St. John’s to cut Georgetown’s lead to 91-89, but Jagan Mosley made two free throws with one second remaining to secure the win.

Pond also had six rebounds in 49 minutes and scored eight of his points in the second OT. Tariq Owens added 17 points with Marvin Clark II scoring 15 points and Justin Simon had eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Georgetown (13-6, 3-5) shot 40 percent from the field compared to St. John’s 42.7 percent and turned the ball over three more times (19 to 16) in what was largely a one-possession game throughout the contest. But missed free throws hurt the Red Storm, shooting 64 percent from the foul line (16-for-25) to Georgetown’s 76.5 percent (26-for-34).

St. John’s has fallen to 8-36 in two-plus seasons since Mullin took over the program and even he admitted it’s been hard for the team to stay optimistic after starting conference play with eight losses.

“Right now, for sure,” Mullin said. “Right after this tough loss, it stings. Again, some things we can clean up. It’s a test, it’s definitely a test. We got to keep battling, work through it, believe in each other, keep the faith, stay diligent, and we’ll get there.”