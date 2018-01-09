Chris Mullin and Patrick Ewing faced off for the first time as head coaches when St. John's hosted Georgetown in a Big East men's basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Madison Square Garden. Georgetown beat St. John's, 69-66.

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm and head coach Patrick Ewing of the Georgetown Hoyas meet at midcourt prior to an NCAA men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm and head coach Patrick Ewing of the Georgetown Hoyas meet at midcourt prior to an NCAA men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Amar Alibegovic of the St. John's Red Storm boxes out Jahvon Blair of the Georgetown Hoyas during an NCAA men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Head coach Patrick Ewing of the Georgetown Hoyas questions an official during an NCAA men's basketball game against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

A fan holds up a Patrick Ewing New York Knicks uniform as Ewing, now the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas, walks toward his bench during an NCAA men's basketball game against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Jagan Mosely of the Georgetown Hoyas looks on during an NCAA men's basketball game against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Marvin Clark II of the St. John's Red Storm and Kaleb Johnson of the Georgetown Hoyas battle for position during an NCAA men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Amar Alibegovic of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Jessie Govan of the Georgetown Hoyas during an NCAA men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Jonathan Mulmore of the Georgetown Hoyas during an NCAA men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm instructs his team during an NCAA men's basketball game against the Georgetown Hoyas at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Head coach Patrick Ewing of the Georgetown Hoyas looks on during an NCAA men's basketball game against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Kaleb Johnson of the Georgetown Hoyas handles the ball during an NCAA men's basketball game against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Jahvon Blair of the Georgetown Hoyas is pursued by Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Jonathan Mulmore of the Georgetown Hoyas handles the ball on offense during an NCAA men's basketball game against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Jamorko Pickett of the Georgetown Hoyas drives to the basket during an NCAA men's basketball game against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Head coach Patrick Ewing speaks with Jamorko Pickett of the Georgetown Hoyas during a timeout during an NCAA men's basketball game against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm and head coach Patrick Ewing of the Georgetown Hoyas meet at midcourt prior to an NCAA men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Jamorko Pickett of the Georgetown Hoyas is fouled by Justin Simon of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Head coach Patrick Ewing of the Georgetown Hoyas looks on during an NCAA men's basketball game against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm looks on from the bench during an NCAA men's basketball game against the Georgetown Hoyas at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Head coach Patrick Ewing of the Georgetown Hoyas reacts during an NCAA men's basketball game against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Jagan Mosely of the Georgetown Hoyas handles the ball on offense during an NCAA men's basketball game against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm and head coach Patrick Ewing of the Georgetown Hoyas meet at midcourt prior to an NCAA men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm looks on from the bench during an NCAA men's basketball game against the Georgetown Hoyas at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.