Big East Tournament: St. John's vs. Marquette

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

St. John's played second-seeded Marquette the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Sacar Anim #2 of the Marquette Golden Eagles
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Sacar Anim of the Marquette Golden Eagles celebrates the basket against the St. John's Red Storm during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Justin Simon #5 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Sacar Anim #2 of the Marquette Golden Eagles
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Sacar Anim of the Marquette Golden Eagles attempts a shot against Marvin Clark II of the St. John's Red Storm during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Justin Simon #5 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Markus Howard of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a free throw against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Mustapha Heron #14 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Mustapha Heron of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a free throw against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Mustapha Heron #14 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Mustapha Heron of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Sam Hauser #10 of the Marquette Golden Eagles
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Sam Hauser of the Marquette Golden Eagles is defended by Bryan Trimble Jr. of the St. John's Red Storm during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm handles the ball on offense against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm complains to the referee against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

LJ Figueroa #30 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

LJ Figueroa of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a jump shot against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Marvin Clark II #13 of the St. John's
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Marvin Clark II of the St. John's Red Storm brings the ball up court against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Mustapha Heron #14 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Mustapha Heron of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Sam Hauser of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Justin Simon #5 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Ed Morrow of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Head coach Steve Wojciechowski of the Marquette Golden
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Steve Wojciechowski of the Marquette Golden Eagles reacts against the St. John's Red Storm during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Mustapha Heron #14 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Mustapha Heron of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Sacar Anim #2 of the Marquette Golden Eagles
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Sacar Anim of the Marquette Golden Eagles celebrates his three-point basket against the St. John's Red Storm during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm speaks with Justin Simon against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Mustapha Heron #14 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Mustapha Heron of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a jump shot against Ed Morrow and Brendan Bailey of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Justin Simon #5 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a lay up against Theo John of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Mustapha Heron #14 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Mustapha Heron of the St. John's Red Storm handles the ball on offense against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Mustapha Heron #14 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Mustapha Heron of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a shot against Sam Hauser of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Justin Simon #5 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Mustapha Heron #14 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Mustapha Heron of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Sam Hauser of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm reacts to a call by the referee against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a lay up against Ed Morrow of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Sam Hauser #10 of the Marquette Golden Eagles
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Sam Hauser of the Marquette Golden Eagles celebrates his basket against the St. John's Red Storm during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Head coach Steve Wojciechowski of the Marquette Golden
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Steve Wojciechowski of the Marquette Golden Eagles reacts against the St. John's Red Storm during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Sam Hauser #10 of the Marquette Golden Eagles
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Sam Hauser of the Marquette Golden Eagles celebrates his basket with Sacar Anim against the St. John's Red Storm during the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

