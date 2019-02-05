MILWAUKEE — Shamorie Ponds scored 28 points, including a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds left, to give St. John's a 70-69 victory over No. 10 Marquette on Tuesday night.

The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Golden Eagles and was their first defeat at their new home this season after 14 victories.

Marquette, which trailed 49-34 early in the second half, took a 69-68 lead on a 3-pointer from the right corner by Sacar Amin with 32 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Anim slipped, allowing Ponds to drive for the basket. Marquette's Markus Howard missed an off-balance 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1.9 seconds left.

Marvin Clark II was fouled on the rebound. He missed both free throws, including the second one on purpose. Sam Hauser rebounded for Marquette, but missed the desperation heave that harmlessly hit the bottom of the backboard.

Hauser scored 19 points and Howard 17 for Marquette (19-4, 8-2 Big East), which lost at St. John's 89-69 on Jan. 1.

Justin Simon added 19 points and Mustapha Heron 10 for St. John's (17-6, 5-5).

With the game tight late in the second half, Ponds scored five points from the free throw line to put St. John's up 68-63, but Hauser hit a 3-pointer to make it 68-66 with 1:13 left.

After a missed drive by Ponds, Marquette pushed the ball and Howard found Amin for his go-ahead 3.

St. John's led 40-30 at the half and extended it to 49-34 on a layin by Ponds with 15:42 remaining.

The Red Storm took their biggest lead of the half at 25-13 before Howard finally shook loose. Howard missed his first six shots, including three from beyond the arc, before scoring nine consecutive points for Marquette to cut the lead to 27-22.