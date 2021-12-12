St. John’s coach Mike Anderson could not have gotten a better present on his 62nd birthday. His Red Storm on Sunday afternoon was almost exactly the team he wants it to be this season.

St. John’s took control of the contest in the middle of the first half and never relinquished it as the Red Storm overpowered Colgate for an 82-64 non-conference win before 3,510 at Carnesecca Arena. Unlike many of its previous games, the Storm didn’t need a huge second half or allow a late comeback or have to white-knuckle through taut final minutes

There were major contributions off the bench that allowed four of the five starters to play 26 minutes or fewer and stay fresh. They shot accurately — 47% overall and 40% on three-pointers — and defended well. And St. John’s turned 16 Colgate turnovers into 24 points and committed a season-low six turnovers.

"The birthdays I’ve had since I’ve been a coach, a lot have fallen on game days," Anderson said. "I said, ‘Like all game days, you guys know what my wish is,’ and we got it today."

"He said what he wants for his birthday is a 'W' and we wanted that just as bad as he did," Julian Champagnie said.

Champagnie had 19 points, including the 1,000th of his career, on 7-for-12 shooting over 26 minutes and Posh Alexander had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead St. John’s (8-2). Jack Ferguson had 23 points, including seven treys, for Colgate (4-7), which was without leading scorer Nelly Cummings, who is injured.

Champagnie was 5-for-24 on three-pointers in his previous five games at Carnesecca but shot 5-for-7, in no small part because of strong play from the reserves.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I think I went through a poor shooting stretch the last couple games, especially at home, but rest has something to do with it," Champagnie said. "When I play a lot — and if we’re down and [trying] to keep the game ahead of us — I tend to force some bad shots because I have to. Today I was able to rest and catch my breath and my legs were under me."

Off the bench, Rafael Pinzon, the freshman from Long Island Lutheran, had 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting with three assists over 17 minutes, and Aaron Wheeler responded to Anderson benching him last game with seven points and outstanding defense in 16 minutes. Wheeler said depth "is going to be a big part of our team."

"With the way we play, guys are going to get tired," he said. "So when we come off the bench, we try to not be taking a step back. It’s going to be very important for everybody on the bench to be contributing."

"Our bench came to play," Anderson said. "I tell guys to stay ready and Aaron was ready. Same [with] Rafael. Everyone who came off the bench contributed in a great way."

St. John’s grabbed hold of the game with an 18-3 run in the middle of the first half during which 16 points came from bench players for a 29-18 lead; Wheeler had five points, Stef Smith four and O’Mar Stanley four.

Champagnie and Alexander each had four points in a 12-4 run capped by a Smith reverse layup for a 67-45 lead with 10:17 to play. Colgate never got closer than 16 the rest of the way.

With St. John’s visiting Seton Hall in its Big East opener next Monday, Anderson was asked if this game was more representative of what he wants and he replied, "We have more to do, but that was a better performance."