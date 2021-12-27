St. John’s announced on Monday that it will not be playing the two Big East games scheduled for this week because of "COVID-19 health and safety protocols," according to the school release.

The Red Storm (8-3) were scheduled to host Marquette on Wednesday night and play at Georgetown on New Year’s Day. The Big East will seek to reschedule both contests. These postponements make four straight scheduled games that the Storm has not played.

St. John’s game on Dec. 20 at Seton Hall, its conference opener, was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Pirates program. It’s Dec. 23 game against Butler at Carnesecca Arena was postponed because St. John’s had an outbreak of positive tests and couldn’t field a team of the minimum seven scholarship athletes.

Unlike some other programs that have announced their programs were "on pause" and had suspended all basketball activities, St. John’s Athletic Director Mike Cragg said players who don’t have to isolate are "having workouts."

The COVID-19 protocols involve 10 days of isolation per CDC guidelines after which a player must test negative and clear cardiac testing. Leading scorer Julian Champagne was out in the last game the Storm played — a two-point loss to Pittsburgh at the Garden — because he had tested positive.

Georgetown announced on Dec. 20 that its program is paused because of COVID-19 protocols. More than 60 NCAA Division I programs have been paused already during this season because of the pandemic.

The next game on St. John’s schedule will be Jan. 5 at home against DePaul. The Blue Demons are currently in a pause because of COVID-19 protocols.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Those holding tickets for the Wednesday game against Marquette may either attend the contest when the Golden Eagles get rescheduled to play at Carnesecca or exchange tickets for a future Carnesecca Arena game this season.