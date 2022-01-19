OMAHA, Neb. — Alex O'Connell scored a career-high 28 points on 6-for-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds and Creighton beat St. John's 87-64 on Wednesday night.

Arthur Kaluma added 20 points, Ryan Hawkins scored 13 and Trey Alexander 11 for Creighton (11-5, 3-2 Big East Conference).

The Blue Jays scored a season-high 49 points before halftime.

Julian Champagnie had 17 points for the Red Storm (10-6, 2-3). Aaron Wheeler scored 16 and Dylan Addae-Wusu had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.