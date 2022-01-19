TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsCollegeSt Johns

Julian Champagnie's 17 not enough as St. John's falls to Creighton

From left, St. John's O'Mar Stanley, Aaron Wheeler

From left, St. John's O'Mar Stanley, Aaron Wheeler and Esahia Nyiwe exit the court following their 87-64 loss to Creighton in an NCAA basketball game Wednesday in Omaha, Neb. Credit: AP/Rebecca S. Gratz

By The Associated Press
Print

OMAHA, Neb. — Alex O'Connell scored a career-high 28 points on 6-for-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds and Creighton beat St. John's 87-64 on Wednesday night.

Arthur Kaluma added 20 points, Ryan Hawkins scored 13 and Trey Alexander 11 for Creighton (11-5, 3-2 Big East Conference).

The Blue Jays scored a season-high 49 points before halftime.

Julian Champagnie had 17 points for the Red Storm (10-6, 2-3). Aaron Wheeler scored 16 and Dylan Addae-Wusu had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge, left, is defended by
Aldridge steps up in final minutes as Nets hold off Wizards
Mets great Keith Hernandez throws out the first
It's a whole new ballgame when it comes to getting into Hall
Cowboys acting head coach Dan Quinn walks the
Giants want to interview Cowboys DC Quinn for head coach job
Stony Brook guard Anthony Roberts converts the pass
Stony Brook men and women post basketball wins
Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko looks on against
Rangers still have a hole to fill at right wing on scoring lines
Stony Brook Seawolves forward Frankie Policelli drives past
SBU in negotiations to join Hofstra in CAA
Didn’t find what you were looking for?