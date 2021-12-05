St. John's surges to victory over Fordham

St. John’s was going to be an NCAA Tournament team.
That was the narrative before the 2021-22 season. That was the belief. That was the expectation. A little more than a month into the season, the narrative, the belief, the expectation has changed into an existential question: What is the St. John’s Red Storm?
It is a question that won’t be fully answered until after the season ends, but eight games into the season reality has not matched the narrative.
Not even after a 83-69 win over Fordham Sunday at Carnesecca Arena.
Posh Alexander led St. John’s, which improved to 6-2, with 23 points. Montez Mathis and Julian Champagnie each had 16, and Dylan Addae-Wusu chipped in with 11.
Coming off three straight uninspiring wins over Fairleigh Dickinson, St. Francis Brooklyn, and NJIT before an unsurprising 95-75 loss to No. 8 Kansas Friday night at UBS Arena, the question was what kind of response the Red Storm would put forth against their longtime cross-city rivals from the Bronx.
The answer led to more questions.
At halftime, the Red Storm led Fordham (6-4) 46-33, but that does not tell the full story. After jumping out to a 12-4 lead three minutes into the game, the Red Storm found themselves trailing by one at 22-21, after the Rams’ Darius Quisenberry drilled a three.
Chuba Ohams led the Rams with 20. Quisenberry finished with 16 points, and Antonio Daye Jr. netted 13.
The Red Storm did outscore Fordham 25-11 over the final 10 minutes of the first half, and enjoyed decided advantages in field goal shooting percentage (56.3-37.5), three-point shooting percentage (44.4-26.3), and points in the paint (24-14).
But should Fordham, undergoing yet another reset, only trail by 13 against a team whose goal is to play in the meaningful games in March and April?
The Red Storm opened the second half with a 12-3 run and led 58-39 at the media timeout. The spurt was sparked by St. John’s aggressive pressure defense. Individually, Esahia Nyiwe had a blocked a shot and Champagne had a steal. Collectively, St. John’s forced Fordham into four missed shots.
For the game, St. John’s limited Fordham to 37.3.% (22-for-59) shooting from the field and 31.3% (10-for-32) from behind the three-point line.
And the pressure defense led to offense as Nyiwe and Champagne each had two dunks in the stretch, and Dylan Addae-Wusu converted a layup.
The lead grew to as much as 19 after Mathis converted two free throws. But like the first half, St. John’s could not put away the Rams. Fordham responded with a 10-0 run in less than minute after Mathis’ second made free throw to cut the Red Storm’s lead to nine, 60-51.
St. John’s retaliated with a 7-0 spurt in a two-minute stretch to extend its advantage to 67-51, but, Fordham closed to within eight after two Ohams free throws with 7:39 left. That was a close as the Rams would get as St. John’s outscored them 14-8 for the remainder of the game.
The game was the 89th all-time matchup between the city schools. St. John’s leads the series 67-22.