St. John's surges to victory over Fordham

St. John’s was going to be an NCAA Tournament team.

That was the narrative before the 2021-22 season. That was the belief. That was the expectation. A little more than a month into the season, the narrative, the belief, the expectation has changed into an existential question: What is the St. John’s Red Storm?

It is a question that won’t be fully answered until after the season ends, but eight games into the season reality has not matched the narrative.

Not even after a 83-69 win over Fordham Sunday at Carnesecca Arena.

Posh Alexander led St. John’s, which improved to 6-2, with 23 points. Montez Mathis and Julian Champagnie each had 16, and Dylan Addae-Wusu chipped in with 11.

Coming off three straight uninspiring wins over Fairleigh Dickinson, St. Francis Brooklyn, and NJIT before an unsurprising 95-75 loss to No. 8 Kansas Friday night at UBS Arena, the question was what kind of response the Red Storm would put forth against their longtime cross-city rivals from the Bronx.

The answer led to more questions.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At halftime, the Red Storm led Fordham (6-4) 46-33, but that does not tell the full story. After jumping out to a 12-4 lead three minutes into the game, the Red Storm found themselves trailing by one at 22-21, after the Rams’ Darius Quisenberry drilled a three.

Chuba Ohams led the Rams with 20. Quisenberry finished with 16 points, and Antonio Daye Jr. netted 13.

The Red Storm did outscore Fordham 25-11 over the final 10 minutes of the first half, and enjoyed decided advantages in field goal shooting percentage (56.3-37.5), three-point shooting percentage (44.4-26.3), and points in the paint (24-14).

But should Fordham, undergoing yet another reset, only trail by 13 against a team whose goal is to play in the meaningful games in March and April?

The Red Storm opened the second half with a 12-3 run and led 58-39 at the media timeout. The spurt was sparked by St. John’s aggressive pressure defense. Individually, Esahia Nyiwe had a blocked a shot and Champagne had a steal. Collectively, St. John’s forced Fordham into four missed shots.

For the game, St. John’s limited Fordham to 37.3.% (22-for-59) shooting from the field and 31.3% (10-for-32) from behind the three-point line.

And the pressure defense led to offense as Nyiwe and Champagne each had two dunks in the stretch, and Dylan Addae-Wusu converted a layup.

The lead grew to as much as 19 after Mathis converted two free throws. But like the first half, St. John’s could not put away the Rams. Fordham responded with a 10-0 run in less than minute after Mathis’ second made free throw to cut the Red Storm’s lead to nine, 60-51.

St. John’s retaliated with a 7-0 spurt in a two-minute stretch to extend its advantage to 67-51, but, Fordham closed to within eight after two Ohams free throws with 7:39 left. That was a close as the Rams would get as St. John’s outscored them 14-8 for the remainder of the game.

The game was the 89th all-time matchup between the city schools. St. John’s leads the series 67-22.