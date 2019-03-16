Since St. John’s lost its Big East quarterfinal to Marquette on Thursday night, the landscape of its path to the NCAA Tournament has been shifting. The Red Storm (21-12) has caught some breaks and has been dealt some blows. It will have to sweat out Selection Sunday until it knows if it is among the 68 teams picked for the draw.

St. John’s Big East first-round win over a DePaul team that had beaten it twice was a good thing. The Storm would have cast out any lingering doubts had it beaten the Golden Eagles for a third time this season, punching its ticket to a first Big Dance since 2015 and first under coach Chris Mullin.

A win like that would have ameliorated questions raised by a regular season where it had gone 3-1 against Big East elites Villanova and Marquette, finished 1-5 against the bottom three teams in the standings and closed by dropping three straight.

Instead it lost by 32, its biggest margin of defeat.

“I definitely believe we’re going to be in the tournament,” Shamorie Ponds said after Thursday’s loss. “I’m not going to be nervous. If we get in, we get in. We don’t, we don’t. But I believe we should be [in].”

That very well might be the case. St. John’s won the games against ’Nova and Marquette and beat Atlantic 10 regular-season champ VCU, Creighton on the road and Seton Hall at home. Those might be enough. Regarded bracket analysts Joe Lunardi of ESPN and Jerry Palm of CBS saw St. John’s as an 11 seed earlier this week.

Entering games on Saturday, they viewed the Storm as one of the last four teams to get an at-large bid even though Saint Mary’s had upset top-ranked Gonzaga to earn the WCC a second entry. That would mean playing an outbracket game in Dayton before the round of 64 begins Thursday. So what happened? The Atlantic 10 is now assured of two entries after VCU lost in its conference tourney, and Florida shocked top-seeded LSU in the SEC tourney to rocket its stock up.

Good things happened, too, though. Xavier could have stolen an at-large invite by winning its Big East quarterfinal with Villanova, but didn’t. West Virginia’s upstart run at the Big 12 tourney title ended with a semifinal loss.

Saturday was loaded with potential pitfalls for St. John’s. Three teams whose resumes wouldn’t merit an at-large berth were in conference championship games with automatic bids at stake: Bowling Green in the MAC, San Diego State in the Mountain West and Oregon in the Pac-12. Each result had the chance to cut into the number of available spots for the Storm.

A loss by favored New Mexico State to Grand Canyon in the WAC finals also could have an impact. And Wichita State and Memphis also bear watching in the American Athletic Conference semifinals; each would only make the NCAAs by winning the title.

The final matter is metrics that the NCAA Tournament selection committee is using. The new instrument for this year is the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool). St. John’s was comfortably at 49th in the country – and third in the Big East – one month ago. On Saturday it was down to 72 and eighth in the conference.

After Thursday’s game, Mullin said the Storm would have a few days off and then have a practice on campus before watching the selection show together. For anyone who has followed St. John’s up-and-down season, it will be “must-see TV.”