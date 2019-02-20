St. John's gets swept away by Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — An unfortunate model of inconsistency this season, St. John’s was at it again on Wednesday night. The Red Storm followed the high point of its season with the low point. For an encore to Sunday’s thrilling comeback win over No. 17 Villanova, it got absolutely embarrassed by last-place Providence.

St. John’s staged an utter fiasco in the 78-59 Big East loss at Dunkin’ Donuts Center as the Friars pulled the season sweep. The Red Storm (19-8, 7-7) has played best against good competition, going 3-1 against Villanova and No. 11 Marquette while going 4-6 against teams with a conference record of .500 or below.

Marvin Clark II, the key senior and one of the team’s leaders, was the poster boy for the effort. He drew his fourth foul with 17:28 left in the game, yapped at the official and got called for a technical to foul out. He never stopped chattering as he went to the bench and less than a half-minute later he was called for another technical from the bench and was ejected.

More of the carnage? St. John’s had its second lowest point total to the 56 it scored in the 14-point loss to the Friars on Feb. 8 at Madison Square Garden. Leading scorer Shamorie Ponds didn’t score until a driving layup with 14:57 to play that cut the Providence margin to 13 and he finished with a season-low four points. The Storm was pounded on the glass, 44-35 and the Friars had 13 points on 10 offensive rebounds. And St. John’s had its third-worst shooting game of the season, making just 36 percent from the floor.

LJ Figueroa had 16 points but needed to take 19 shots to get them and Justin Simon and Marcellus Earlington each scored 10 for the Storm. Nate Watson had 21 points and nine rebounds and Harlem product Alpha Diallo had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Providence (15-12, 5-9).

As bad as the result, it was also a failure for St. John’s in its stated goal of trying to attack the rest of the season for a strong finish and to approach every game as it has with the contests against Villanova and Marquette. The idea was to stop playing down to teams the bottom half of the conference standings.

“It’s all mental,” junior Mustapha Heron said Tuesday. “It’s all within our locker room. Every night you have to play like you’re playing against the best … Now we have to go into a mindset for every game that we’re playing somebody ranked.”

However saying it and doing it are two different things and the Storm certainly didn’t do it in the first half. They opened the game by falling into a 9-0 hole while missing their first eight shots and committing three turnovers. And though St. John’s finally arrived in the game before halftime, and cut a Providence margin that grew to 12 points down to three, it still trailed 34-26 at the break.

Providence, as it had Feb. 8 in a 14-point win at the Garden, exploited its size advantage with 6-10 Watson tallying 12 points and seven rebounds — both above his per-game averages — in the first 20 minutes.

Figueroa had 11 of his points, but on 5-for-14 shooting, Ponds was scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting and Clark was limited to five minutes by foul trouble during that first half. It’s hard to believe that was the best part of the Storm’s effort.

Things spiraled after Clark fouled out and was ejected. Providence built the lead to 28 points before substituting heavily in the final four minutes.