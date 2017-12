St. John's vs. Providence

St. John's hosts Providence in a Big East men's basketball game Thursday at Carnesecca Arena.

Bashir Ahmed #1 of St. John's attempts a shot defended by Rodney Bullock #5 of Providence during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

Tariq Owens #11 of St. John's reacts after blocking a shot from Nate Watson #0 of Providence during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

Shamorie Ponds #2 of St. John's battles for the ball with Kyron Cartwright #24 of Providence during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

Justin Simon #5 of St. John's attempts a jump shot against Providence during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

Bashir Ahmed #1 and Marvin Clark II #13 of St. John's celebrate a basket against Providence during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

Providence head coach Ed Cooley looks on against St. John's during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

Bashir Ahmed #1 of St. John's drives to the basket against Providence during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

St. John's head coach Chris Mullin instructs his team against Providence during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

Justin Simon #5 of St. John's reacts after dunking the ball against Providence during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

Alpha Diallo #11 of Providence dunks the ball against St. John's during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.