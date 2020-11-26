The defensive intensity was there. The veteran players stepped to the fore. And a comfortable lead never turned into a white-knuckler.

St. John’s on Thursday had so many things that were missing from its narrow victory the night before as it rolled to an 82-68 Lapchick Tournament victory over LaSalle to mark Thanksgiving at Carnesecca Arena.

After beating St.Peters on Wednesday, the Red Storm took both of its games in the tourney for its 22nd Lapchick title. It now takes a step up in competition with its next game on Nov. 30 against Boston College of the ACC at Mohegan Sun.

All-American junior college transfer Vince Cole again led St. John’s with 19 points, and returning starters Marcellus Earlington and Greg Williams Jr. had 14 and 13 points respectively, shaking off surprisingly quiet opening-night performances. Freshman Dylan Addae-Wusu added 10 points and six rebounds for St. John’s.

Those performances came in a contest where Julian Chamapagnie was again sidelined by an ankle injury and Rasheem Dunn was out in the concussion protocols after striking his head on the floor in Wednesday’s win.

With junior Josh Roberts joining the starting lineup, it underscore just how deep the Storm may be this season. Two games into the season, six different players have scored in double figures.

"You’ve got [starters] doing their thing and then another wave coming off the bench," Storm coach Mike Anderson said.

Where St. John’s top players on opening night uncharacteristically were newcomers Cole, junior college transfer Isaih Moore and freshman Posh Alexander, the veterans played most of the key roles Thursday.

Williams set the tone with great defense and a pair of early baskets as St. John’s moved out to its first double-digit lead at 43-33 with 17:23 to play.

Earlington had a pair of three-pointers in a 14-1 run for a 57-40 lead with about 13 minutes left.

"I had a talk with Greg, Josh and everybody and said ‘we have to play better, plain and simple’" Earlington said. "We’ve been here. We know how to play the system."

Cole made a jumper with about eight minutes left for a 67-48 margin, St. John’s biggest of the game. LaSalle closed within eight, but that was it.

Though St. John’s prevailed 76-75 over Saint Peter’s Wednesday, Storm coach Mike Anderson was critical of the defensive intensity as it allowed the Peacocks to shoot 51 percent from the floor. The Storm players came out determined to repair that.

They forced 26 turnovers and turned those into 33 points. The Storm made 16 steals, four by Roberts and three by Alexander. St. John’s made 19 turnovers which Anderson said "is something we need to shore up."

"We got better in some areas today and in some areas we didn’t," Anderson said. "We have to get those second- and third- and fourth-efforts on defense. We have to create our own energy. That’s what you saw."

The defense might have looked its best in the early going of the second half when it forced five turnovers and converted them to 11 points in building the 57-40 lead.

"[Williams] started it for us . . . we always tell him he is one of the most explosive players in college basketball," Earlington said. "He set the tone in the first five minutes and it carried throughout the game. I am super proud of him."