Tariq Owens and Bashir Ahmed were consistently the first guys on the floor for every loose ball. Justin Simon never stopped trying to push the ball and get defensive deflections. And Shamorie Ponds did his best to answer every time St. John’s gave up a basket.

Clearly overmatched by No. 1-ranked Villanova on Saturday night at the Garden, the Red Storm played the Wildcats tough for a full 40 minutes before suffering a 78-71 Big East defeat before 17,123.

Yes, St. John’s had only eight scholarship players and, yes, it had just learned that Marcus LoVett would miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury suffered Nov. 26; but moral victories don’t go in the win column and the storm’s losing streak got bigger, now at six straight.

More problematic is that the outlook for St. John’s (10-8, 0-6) doesn’t get any better. Next up for the Storm is Wednesday at 10th-ranked Xavier.

LoVett wasn’t on the bench Saturday, the first time that he hasn’t attended a Storm home game since he’s been out. A St. John’s spokesman said he is still part of the basketball program.

The effort that St. John’s put into this one helped it hold a slight edge on the ’Cats (16-1, 4-1) for the better part of 16 minutes. Villanova closed the first half strong and scored nine of the first 13 points of the second half to take the upper hand. St. John’s never stopped coming at it and, despite Donte DiVincenzo’s spectacular 25-point effort, got the margin down to four points twice in the final 1:19.

The last time was on a drive into the lane by Ponds — who scored a career-high 37 points and shot 15-for-28 — with 48.5 seconds left. The Storm fouled Mikal Bridges on the ensuing possession and he made both ends of a one-and-one. Marvin Clark II missed a three-point bid to make it a one-possession game but missed and fouled Bridges on the rebound. He made both ends again and later dunked over Owens for a three-point play that made it 78-69.

Ponds, a sophomore, eclipsed his career mark of 31 set earlier this season against Missouri and was the only Storm player in double figures.

DeVincenzo was 7-for-11 from the floor, including 6-for-9 on three-pointers, to lead Villanova to a third straight win since an upset loss to Butler. Bridges had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Jalen Brunson scored 12 with five assists for the ’Cats.

St. John’s strategy to offset the talent deficit with ’Nova by dragging the Wildcats down into the mud was effective for the first 16 minutes of the first half. The Storm was high-energy in the early going and got deflections in the open court and bodied up physically with Villanova underneath. The result was a 20-18 St. John’s lead while holding the Wildcats to 5-for-19 shooting.

The last four minutes of the half was a different story as DiVincenzo led the ’Cats out of the mud and to a 34-27 halftime lead.

DiVincenzo was involved in 13 points in a 15-5 ’Nova burst. He scored eight straight on a pair of three-pointers around a one-and-one for a 26-22 lead with 2:35 left in the half. Then he found Bridges for a layup and Omari Spellman for a three-pointer on consecutive possessions for a 34-25 lead with 13 seconds to the break.

As bad as Villanova shot the ball early, it made five of six in the final four minutes of the first half.