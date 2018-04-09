St. John’s redshirt junior forward Tariq Owens announced Monday that he is leaving to pursue a graduate transfer opportunity.

The school announced that Owens is on track to receive his bachelor’s degree this summer.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to represent St. John’s during my three years with the program,” Owens said in a statement. “I’ve had a great experience here, but at this time my family and I feel this decision is best for me.”

Owens appeared in 65 games during his two seasons with St. John’s. He averaged 5.2 points and 5.2 rebounds as a redshirt sophomore. Owens started 26 of 33 games and averaged 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds this past season.