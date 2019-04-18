Iona men's basketball coach Tim Cluess on Thursday withdrew his name from consideration for the vacancy at St. John’s.

Cluess, who lives in Floral Park, issued the following statement:

“I would like to start by thanking everyone for all their support. I am truly blessed to have so many people say so many nice things.

“I am however taking my name out of consideration for the St. John’s job.

"When I was unexpectedly contacted by them last week it opened up a flood of emotions. For those of you who have ever lost a loved one you know that there are special places, trinkets and memories that keep them alive in your heart and soul.

“St. John’s was one of those key places where my love for family has been a part of my life since my earliest memories.

"In my heart the thought of re-establishing the connection to my brothers Kevin and Greg through the possible opportunity to coach at St. John’s and the chance to help bring back their rich tradition in the process made it hard to walk away from.

"There comes a point where the reality of the situation becomes more clear and moving forward is what is needed.

“I love my players at Iona and being a coach there, and I am truly blessed to be able to do what I love at a place I love. I look forward to continuing to grow the Iona program to higher levels."

Chris Mullin stepped down as the Red Storm's coach earlier this month after four seasons. Porter Moser, who guided Loyola Chicago to the Final Four in 2018, turned down the position after interviewing earlier this week. Previously, Bobby Hurley said he was accepting a contract extension to stay at Arizona State.

Cluess coached at St. Mary’s High School in Manhasset, Suffolk CC and C.W. Post before being hired by Iona. He played two years for St. John’s from 1979 to 1981 before transferring to Hofstra. His three brothers also played basketball for St. John’s.