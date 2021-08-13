Former St. John’s star Zendon Hamilton is returning to his alma mater to serve as the program’s coordinator of basketball operations, the school announced Friday morning.

Hamilton, who grew up in Floral Park and starred at Sewanhaka High School, averaged 15.9 points and 8.3 rebounds during his St. John’s career. He helped lead St. John’s to the 1998 NCAA Tournament as a senior. Hamilton was a three-time second team All-Big East selection.

"We are excited to welcome Zendon back to St. John’s as a member of our basketball staff," St. John’s coach Mike Anderson said in a statement. "Zendon was an outstanding player who has always been a great ambassador for our University. His experience at the collegiate and professional levels and knowledge of St. John’s will undoubtedly benefit our program."

Hamilton played six seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. He also played professionally in Spain, Greece, Poland, Russia, Syria, Ukraine and Uruguay. After retiring as a player, Hamilton worked as an assistant coach for multiple teams in what is now known as the NBA G League.

"It feels so good to be home and to be a part of this family that has such a storied tradition because of all of the great players and coaches over the years," Hamilton said in a statement. "I want to thank Coach Anderson and Mike Cragg for this opportunity to come back home and continue to be part of this great St. John’s Basketball program."