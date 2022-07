Stony Brook will open its 2014 football season on Thursday, Aug. 28, against Bryant in LaValle Stadium. The teams were originally scheduled to play on Aug. 30.

It will be the first Thursday game in the history of the program.

The game time will be announced at a later date.

Stony Brook topped Bryant, 21-13, last season before a sell-out homecoming crowd of 11,244, the largest in LaValle Stadium history.