SBU's Akwasi Yeboah transfers to Rutgers

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah shoots a pull-up

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah shoots a pull-up jumper from inside the three-point line during a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 27. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Stony Brook star Akwasi Yeboah has left for Rutgers as a graduate transfer, he announced Thursday on Twitter. The forward will be reunited with coach Steve Pikiell, who recruited him to Stony Brook from Chigwell, England, in 2015.

“Committed! Grateful for the opportunity and challenge ahead,” he tweeted, along with a photo of himself in a Rutgers jersey. “Thank God, my family, friends and those who helped along the way. Excited for my next chapter!

Yeboah led the Seawolves this season with 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds, for which he was named to the America East first team and the All-Met second team. He follows the path of Albany’s Joe Cremo and David Nichols, who left the America East school for major conference teams Villanova and Florida State, respectively. Both played in the NCAA Tournament.

Pikiell coached Stony Brook to its only March Madness appearance in 2016 and was named Rutgers coach days later. Yeboah was with the Seawolves that season but did not play because he chose to redshirt.

He was originally recommended to Stony Brook by Seawolves player Danny Carter, also from England, after a summer league game. Pikiell watched tapes and promised to fly across the Atlantic to see Yeboah in person if his team reached a league final. That happened and Pikiell offered him a scholarship on the spot.

His departure is a huge blow to the Seawolves and new coach Geno Ford, but it was not unexpected. When he was officially introduced by Stony Brook officials one month ago, Ford said, “He’s still trying to figure out what his game plan is. We know he’s a great player. But that being said, we have a lot of great players in our locker room.”

