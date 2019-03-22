Akwasi Yeboah mulls transfer from Stony Brook

Akwasi Yeboah, Stony Brook’s top scorer and a first-team all-America East player, has given himself the option to transfer but has not declared that he will do so. The redshirt junior put his name in the transfer portal, making himself eligible to move.

Shawn Heilbron, the university’s director of athletics, said in an email Friday, “Akwasi came in to meet with me today. He said that returning to Stony Brook is definitely a possibility but, as a fifth-year senior, feels like he owes it to himself to explore his options.

"Putting his name on the transfer portal does not mean that he has made the decision to leave,” Heilbron wrote. Yeboah could not be reached.

The forward from Chigwell, England was recruited by former coach Steve Pikiell and was enrolled at Stony Brook during the 2015-16 season but did not play, so he still has a year of eligibility. He also is on track to graduate, which would allow him to play next season as a graduate transfer, without having to sit out a year the way undergraduates do.

Two key players from America East rival Albany went that route this past season. Joe Cremo and David Nichols transferred to Villanova and Florida State, respectively, and both are in the NCAA Tournament.