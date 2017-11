Albany vs. Stony Brook

Stony Brook edged Albany 28-21 in a Colonial Athletic Association football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive lineman Sam Kamara blocks Albany offensive lineman Tim Wade during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore talks with Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone against Albany during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone hands the football off to Stony Brook wide receiver Sherman Alston Jr. against Albany during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Gavin Heslop looks on against Albany during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook offensive lineman Jonathan Haynes sets against against Albany during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Stacey Bedell rushes for a touchdown against Albany during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Sherman Alston Jr. is tackled by Albany defensive lineman Malachi Hoskins during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Donavin Washington runs for a touchdown after completing a pass from Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone against Albany during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook linebacker Humphrey Anuh tackles Albany running back Karl Mofor during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone passes the football against Albany during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook place kicker Nick Courtney kicks for an extra point against Albany during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Gavin Heslop, center, looks on with his teammates against Albany during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Tyrice Beverette, left , Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart, right, and Stony Brook defensive lineman Sam Kamara tackle Albany running back Karl Mofor during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone hands the football off to Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins against Albany during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Synceir Malone moves in to tackle Albany wide receiver Brad Harris during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Tyrice Beverette looks on against Albany during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins gains yardage against Albany during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Donavin Washington runs for a touchdown after completing a pass from Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone against Albany during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.