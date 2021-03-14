Ally Kennedy was down, but not out.

The Stony Brook women’s lacrosse star remained on the ground after a hard jab from an opponent's stick during the first half of Sunday’s America East matchup against UMass Lowell.

Luckily for the Seawolves, she returned only a couple of minutes after gingerly exiting the field.

Kennedy was one of four Stony Brook players to record a hat trick in a 20-4 win at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium. Kailyn Hart, Jaden Hampel and Taryn

Ohlmiller were the others.

Ohmiller added four assists and ten different Seawolves scored a goal.

The Seawolves (5-2, 2-0 America East) rattled off eight straight goals to take a 12-2 lead during the first half and earned their 44th straight win against a conference opponent. They return to action Saturday to host Albany at 5 p.m.

"It makes me really look forward to the future, in late May, knowing that we have so many different threats on the field," Kennedy said.

VanGinhoven sparks Stony Brook men

Corey VanGinhoven scored, and the onslaught was on.

The Stony Brook men's lacrosse team trailed visiting NJIT by a goal as the first quarter came to a close Sunday. That’s when VanGinhoven found the back of the net with 75 seconds left and tied the score.

His tally began a streak of 10 unanswered Stony Brook goals en route to a 13-4 America East win at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium. Goalie Anthony Palma (seven saves) and the Stony Brook defense held the Highlanders scoreless for the final 49:21 of the game.

VanGinhoven had four goals and an assist, Dylan Pallonetti added two goals and two assists and Chris Pickel had two goals and one assist. Austin Deskewicz won 16 of 21 faceoffs and had eight ground balls.

The Seawolves (3-3, 1-1 AE) snapped a three-game skid and will visit UMass Lowell Saturday with a time to be determined.