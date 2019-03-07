America East men's and women's basketball tournament schedules
Men's tournament
Stony Brook is the No. 2 seed in the America East men's basketball tournament, which begins Saturday and runs through March 16. The higher seed in each round hosts.
Saturday, March 9: Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 6 Albany at No. 3 UMBC, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 UMass-Lowell at No. 4 Hartford, 5 p.m.
Game 3: No. 8 Maine at No. 1 Vermont, 7 p.m.
Game 4: No. 7 Binghamton at No. 2 Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 12: Semifinals
Game 5: Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, TBD
Game 6: Second lowest remaining seed at Second highest remaining seed, TBD
Saturday, March 16: Championship
Game 7: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Women's tournament
Stony Brook is the No. 3 seed in the America East women's basketball tournament, which began Wednesday and runs through March 15. The higher seed in each round hosts.
Wednesday March 6: Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 1 Maine 69, No. 8 New Hampshire, 36
Game 2: No. 2 Hartford 65, No. 7 UMBC 48
Game 3: No. 3 Stony Brook 69, No. 6 Vermont 58
Game 4: No. 4 Albany 51, No. 5 Binghamton 56
Sunday, March 10: Semifinals
Game 5: No. 4 Albany at No. 1 Maine, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Game 6: No. 3 Stony Brook at No. 2 Hartford, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Friday, March 15: Championship
Game 7: Semifinal winners, 5 p.m., ESPNU
