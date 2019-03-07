TODAY'S PAPER
America East men's and women's basketball tournament schedules

Stony Brook players huddle before a men's basketball

Stony Brook players huddle before a men's basketball game against Maine at Island Federal Arena on Feb. 23. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Men's tournament

Stony Brook is the No. 2 seed in the America East men's basketball tournament, which begins Saturday and runs through March 16. The higher seed in each round hosts.

Saturday, March 9: Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 6 Albany at No. 3 UMBC, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 UMass-Lowell at No. 4 Hartford, 5 p.m.

Game 3: No. 8 Maine at No. 1 Vermont, 7 p.m.

Game 4: No. 7 Binghamton at No. 2 Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12: Semifinals

Game 5: Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, TBD

Game 6: Second lowest remaining seed at Second highest remaining seed, TBD

Saturday, March 16: Championship

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Women's tournament

Stony Brook is the No. 3 seed in the America East women's basketball tournament, which began Wednesday and runs through March 15. The higher seed in each round hosts.

Wednesday March 6: Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 Maine 69, No. 8 New Hampshire, 36

Game 2: No. 2 Hartford 65, No. 7 UMBC 48

Game 3: No. 3 Stony Brook 69, No. 6 Vermont 58

Game 4: No. 4 Albany 51, No. 5 Binghamton 56

Sunday, March 10: Semifinals

Game 5: No. 4 Albany at No. 1 Maine, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No. 3 Stony Brook at No. 2 Hartford, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Friday, March 15: Championship

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 5 p.m., ESPNU

