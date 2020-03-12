The Stony Brook women’s basketball team’s conference championship game will take place on campus as scheduled on Friday evening but with significant limitations on who can attend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stony Brook, the top seed in the America East tournament, is slated to host No. 2 Maine at 5 p.m.

The conference said in a statement Thursday morning that the only people who will be permitted at the game include “essential gameday personnel from the participating institutions and conference staff in addition to credentialed media, ESPN personnel and family members of the participating teams.”

The conference, which said anyone who bought tickets will receive a refund, added that it is limiting the crowd “under the advisement of public health officials to limit large gatherings due to coronavirus.”

The game is being played at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena, which holds 4,164.

There have been six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk County, plus 40 in Nassau, as of Thursday morning.