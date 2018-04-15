Senior day afforded Stony Brook women’s lacrosse coach Joe Spallina the opportunity to play an unconventional lineup and the atypical collection of starters didn’t slow the Seawolves.

Emily Marlow, Vincenza Patrone, Emma Schait and Torrye Zullo drew starting assignments alongside senior counterparts Carolyn Carrera, Samantha DiSalvo, Kylie Ohlmiller, Courtney Murphy, Tiffany Zullo and Brooke Gubitosi, and top-ranked Stony Brook didn’t miss a beat, defeating America East foe New Hampshire, 20-6, in windy conditions at LaValle Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Stony Brook is 14-0, 5-0 in conference play. New Hampshire falls to 6-8 and 4-1 in conference.

Carrera, a starting defender in every game this season, contributed most in the draw circle. Considered the No. 2 option on the depth chart behind junior Keri McCarthy, Carrera drew the start in the circle as a senior and dominated, helping Stony Brook win 25 of 28 draws.

“I think it’s really a tribute just to the mentality we have on this entire team,” said Carrera, who played her first two years at Hofstra. “Every day we’re getting after it, so we have draw practice every single day. Yeah, I wasn’t seeing that time on the field in the games, but we were still putting in that work every single day.”

Spallina is satisfied with her performance. He didn’t say McCarthy’s job is in jeopardy, but he said Carrera would be given more chances.

“It’s something I’ve been anxious to see,” he said. “Her and I have had really good dialogue. Now that she’s had an opportunity to do it in a game, I think it gives us a legitimate option.”

Carrera was key in helping Stony Brook enter the half with an 11-4 lead. Ohlmiller, who is two points from breaking the record held by Maryland’s Jen Adams (445), had three goals and seven assists and had a hand in the Seawolves’ first five goals.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I’m definitely excited,” Ohlmiller said of the points record and the assists record, which she is five goals away from breaking. “It’s awesome to have my name up there and Stony Brook’s name up there, just talked about.”

Courtney Murphy reached a milestone of her own, becoming the first player in Division I history with 300 career goals when Ohlmiller found her for an early 2-1 lead. She now has 304 after a six-goal performance.

“It was cool that it came from Kylie, too,” Murphy said. “I was kind of hoping she would’ve gotten [her record-breakers] today because I know the feeling of the accomplishment you feel when you break a record.”

Stony Brook’s senior class has been instrumental in the program’s rise to the top of the rankings, accruing 86 wins to date and winning each of the last five America East championships. Gubitosi, a defender who scored her second career goal Sunday, was happy to share the field with her class.

“It’s a tribute to them, too, because there was no drop off,” she said. “I think that it’s great that they had the opportunity to start and they killed it.”