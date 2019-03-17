Jeff Boals leaving Stony Brook to coach at Ohio 

Stony Brook men’s basketball coach Jeff Boals is leaving to become the new head coach at Ohio University, his alma mater, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Boals was expected to tell the Stony Brook players this afternoon. The person said Boals likely will be introduced by Ohio at a news conference early this week.

Boals was Ohio’s captain for two years and led the school to the NCAA Tournament in 1994. He began his coaching career there right after his graduation in 1995. In three years at Stony Brook, he is 55-41, including a 24-8 mark this season.

Boals has not returned messages seeking comment since his name began appearing in speculation for the Ohio job. Ohio announced Wednesday that coach Saul Phillips will not return.

Stony Brook also is expected to announce Sunday that it will play in a postseason tournament.