Sitting in the visiting locker room before playing the FBS No. 19 ranked University of South Florida, the Stony Brook football players felt they had the talent to compete, but needed to prove it on the field.

Stony Brook was the FCS school set to receive $425,000, as reported by Newsday’s Jim Baumbach in August, serving as the home-opener on Sept. 2 for a powerful USF team playing in the American Athletic Conference with championship aspirations.

But the Seawolves didn’t play like a team just there for a payout, putting a scare into the Bulls by leading twice in the first half and tying the score at 17 in the fourth quarter before losing, 31-17.

That game convinced the Seawolves that this year could be different than the previous four seasons since joining the Colonial Athletic Association, never winning more than five games in a season.

“I think that was definitely a good confidence booster for us, but honestly we had the opportunity to win that game and we probably should have won,” quarterback Joe Carbone said. “We just didn’t realize how good we were until, I think, after that game then we really realized ‘Wow, we can really compete with anyone.’”

The Seawolves continued to prove that throughout the season, posting a 9-2 record, including 7-1 in the CAA and finishing second to James Madison. Stony Brook, ranked No. 10 in the FCS STATS rankings and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, earned its first trip to the FCS postseason since 2012 and will host Lehigh in the opening round Saturday at LaValle Stadium at 2 p.m.

“We always knew that we had the potential to make it here,” said Carbone, who has thrown 20 touchdowns with three interceptions this season. “Just executing and performing at our highest level when game time comes around. And this year we finally did that, so it feels special, but we know we deserve to be here. We earned this.”

Stony Brook won its final five games of the season, including a dramatic 20-19 victory over Maine last Saturday off a 35-yard “Hail Mary” pass as time expired. The Seawolves are no strangers to playing close games, going 5-1 this season in games decided by eight points or fewer.

Lehigh (5-6), which earned an automatic bid into the playoffs by winning the Patriot League championship, also made the postseason last year and has scored at least 34 points in each of its final six games of the season. But the Mountain Hawks have allowed 39.4 points per game this year.

“They are very, very explosive offensively, put points on the board against everybody they’ve played,” Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said. “So it will be a challenge.”

But the Stony Brook defense feels ready for that challenge. Senior defensive back Tyrice Beverette will miss the first half after a targeting penalty in the second half last week, but he will be on the field in the second half. Stony Brook will also be without standout receiver Ray Bolden, out with an ankle injury.

“We’re not going to really change anything, we’re going to still play our game,” senior defensive back Chris Cooper said. “We know that they’re a high-powered offense. So we just want to make them uncomfortable and just play the game that we play because that has gotten us up to this point.”