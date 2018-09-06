One of the top Stony Brook women’s lacrosse players ever is ascending the coaching ranks of collegiate lacrosse.

Northport’s Dorrien Van Dyke was named an assistant coach at James Madison on Aug. 28 after one year as an assistant at Monmouth. James Madison won the Division I national championship at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium in May, making this quite a step up for Van Dyke.

“I’m really excited to be joining an amazing and established program in JMU,” Van Dyke said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being part of a winning culture and working for [head coach] Shelley [Klaes-Bawcombe].”

Van Dyke graduated from Stony Brook in 2016 as one of the best midfielders in program history. She finished with 195 goals and 81 assists, ranking third in Stony Brook history with 276 career points.

Stony Brook coach Joe Spallina said he could tell early on that Van Dyke had a knack for coaching, and it was just a matter of time before she latched on with a major program.

“For her, I think she played at a high level then had to get comfortable in her coaching skin,” Spallina said. “She has a super personality and is an extremely hard worker, so I think she’s going to do great things.”

Van Dyke entered her first year at Stony Brook as a relatively unheralded prospect but left as an All-American and could serve as an example for younger players.

“She has a great ability to take kids under her wing, spend time with them and have confidence, and get the best of the people around her,” Spallina said.

James Madison, the first mid-major to win a national women’s lacrosse championship, has two native Long Islanders on its roster, Natalie Fuccillo of Eastport and Emma Greenhill of Huntington