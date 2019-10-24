Frankie Policelli’s arrival at Stony Brook was a bit of a revelation. The 6-7 transfer from Dayton turned out to be a better three-point shooter than expected and also showed a nose for rebounding and penchant to make the smart pass. He would be a high-impact addition for a Seawolves team that went 24-9 last season.

Everyone, however, is now going to have to wait to feel that impact.

On Thursday, the NCAA denied Policelli’s application for a waiver to become eligible immediately. He will sit out this coming season under NCAA transfer rules and become eligible next fall. He is permitted to practice, but not travel, with the team.

“It’s pretty disappointing,” Policelli said Thursday before practice at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. “I am going to work hard to get better with this year and try to stay positive.”

Policelli is from New Hartford, N.Y. and played his senior high school season at Long Island Lutheran. His transfer waiver was to move closer to a family member with an undisclosed illness and to pursue a unique course of study that SBU supports. Though all concerned understood a denial was a possibility, Stony Brook AD Shawn Heilbron said he was frustrated.

Heilbron issued a statement that read: “To say that we are disappointed that Frankie’s waiver request was denied would be an understatement. I’m frustrated because our contention was that the totality of circumstances regarding his transfer to Stony Brook should have allowed him to compete right away. Frankie is a tremendous young man who is an important part of our Stony Brook family. Although I strongly disagree with the decision, we will move forward and support him in every way possible.”

Policelli was envisioned as one of two transfers who could be starting for the Seawolves. Makale Foreman, a 6-1 redshirt junior, transferred in from Chattanooga, sat out last season and is expected to start at point guard.

“He’s definitely one of our better guys so it’s a loss,” said first-year coach Geno Ford, who was promoted from an assistant’s position when coach Jeff Boals left for Ohio University. “I know it will have an impact on us, but we have other guys who will step up to figure it out.”

Policelli spent one rocky season with the Flyers. The coaching staff initially was redshirting him, but under pressure of injuries decided to play him. He was used only sporadically, averaging 4.8 minutes in 20 games. In that limited time he shot 31 percent on three-point attempts.

“It’s a big loss — he’s one of the best shooters on our team,” guard Tavin Pierre Philippe said. “And what 6-7 would mean to us? It definitely hurts and means our team is going to need just a little bit more from everybody else.”

Policelli plans on being a part of that effort.

“Now I am going to play with the scout team against our starters so I’ll be going 110% to try to make everyone else better and get them ready,” he said.