Stony Brook promoting Geno Ford to head coach, source says

Jeff Boals' assistance for three years, he led programs at Kent State and Bradley. 

Stony Brook coach Geno Ford puts the players

Stony Brook coach Geno Ford puts the players through their drills during practice in Breslin Student Events Center at Michigan State on Nov. 18, 2017. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
Print

Stony Brook has decided to promote assistant coach Geno Ford to become its next basketball coach, according a person familiar with the situation.

Ford, an assistant at Stony Brook under former head coach Jeff Boals for the past three seasons, was previously a head coach at Division I programs Kent State and Bradley.

Ford, 44, takes over for Boals, who left Stony Brook last week to become the head coach at his alma mater, Ohio University. Ford coached Stony Brook last week when it lost in overtime at South Florida in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational.

Ford's experience as a Division I coach combined with the players' and administrators' comfort level with his work ethic and leadership qualities made him a leading candidate for the job once Boals left. 

Ford’s son, Darin, is the varsity basketball coach at Harborfields High School.

Jim Baumbach is an award-winning investigative and enterprise reporter in the sports department at Newsday, where he has worked since 1998. He also is the student newspaper adviser at St. John's University.

