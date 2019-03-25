Stony Brook has decided to promote assistant coach Geno Ford to become its next basketball coach, according a person familiar with the situation.

Ford, an assistant at Stony Brook under former head coach Jeff Boals for the past three seasons, was previously a head coach at Division I programs Kent State and Bradley.

Ford, 44, takes over for Boals, who left Stony Brook last week to become the head coach at his alma mater, Ohio University. Ford coached Stony Brook last week when it lost in overtime at South Florida in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational.

Ford's experience as a Division I coach combined with the players' and administrators' comfort level with his work ethic and leadership qualities made him a leading candidate for the job once Boals left.

Ford’s son, Darin, is the varsity basketball coach at Harborfields High School.