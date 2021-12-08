And maybe they felt a little of that going into Wednesday’s game against Hofstra. They’d come off an ugly loss to Wagner, and were going up against a Pride team that has thoroughly dominated them throughout the decades. In order to live up to all that preseason potential, they’d need to play a cohesive game on both sides of the ball, (finally) rebound, and learn how not to get bullied by their Nassau rivals.

Consider those steps accomplished.

The Seawolves (4-4) trailed for almost the entirety of the first half Wednesday night but never relented, eventually breaking through with outstanding performances from Jahlil Jenkins and Long Island Lutheran alumnus Tyler Stephenson-Moore, as they defeated Hofstra, 79-62, at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

This is the first time the Seawolves have defeated the Pride since the 2015-16 season, the last year Stony Brook won the America East. Hofstra falls to 5-5. Hofstra is now 25-5 all time against Stony Brook.

Jenkins and Moore notched season highs with 24 and 14 points, respectively. Moore added 12 rebounds. Stony Brook shot 13-for-28 from the perimeter and outrebounded the Pride 54-33. Their previous high rebound total this year was 34.

Fittingly, it wasn’t easy. Stony Brook could barely get a foothold in the first half, but did manage to make sure the Pride never got comfortable.

Frankie Policelli’s right-wing three with 14:31 left in the first tied the score at 14, and Hofstra would slowly pull away — but not far enough.

Down 34-28 with a little less than two minutes left in the frame, Jenkins hit a driving layup and, one minute later, Omar Silverio fouled Anthony Roberts, who hit both shots to bring the Seawolves to within two.

What had already been a quick pace of play only sped up after that, with both teams missing open threes. Jalen Ray was fouled with a second left until halftime and made one of two to give Hofstra a 35-32 lead at the break.

The Pride was mostly paced by Darlinstone Dubar, who scored 13 of his 17 in the first, and its dominance in the paint (they outscored Stony Brook there 20-10 in the first half).

Hofstra went up 42-34 within the first two minutes of the second half, but the Seawolves scored the next 11, helped along by a couple of Hofstra turnovers and overall sloppy play. Roberts’ two free throws with 15:18 tied it at 42, and Stephenson-Moore’s left-wing three gave the Seawolves their first lead since the opening minutes. Hofstra finally stalled them on the next play, Kvonn Cramer’s layup.

Jenkins, though, took over after that: He hit back-to-back threes from the top of the key to put Stony Brook up seven, and added a layup and two free throws, all in the span of about two minutes. That gave them a 55-46 advantage, their largest lead of the game to that point, and it only ballooned from there, as the Pride looked fully overmatched and outplayed.

It’s one game, and not a perfect one. But for a team projected to be the best, it showed what the best can look like.