TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Stony Brook football signs three top Long Islanders

Chaminade quarterback Ryan Walsh sets to pass during

Chaminade quarterback Ryan Walsh sets to pass during the CHSAA Class AA-1 football championship game against Kellenberg at the Mitchel Athletic Complex on Nov. 16, 2019. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Print

Jaiden Jackson is bringing his winning ways to the Stony Brook football program.

Jackson, who was a standout on unbeaten Freeport teams as a sophomore and junior and spent this past fall helping Loganville (Ga.) Grayson complete a 14-0 season by winning the state 7A title, signed with the Seawolves on Wednesday.

The 6-3, 270-pound nose tackle was one of three Long Islanders in the class of 14 signees for Stony Brook. The others were quarterback Ryan Walsh, a Maine transfer who was the 2017 Boomer Esiason Award winner for Northport, and Isaiah Sadler, a 285-pound offensive lineman from Floyd.

"It was my best decision, honestly," said Jackson, whose brother Jordan plays for the Seawolves. "My brother goes there. I know the whole coaching staff. I know half the team. I know the area. And I know the [culture] at Stony Brook and I love it."

Jackson finished this season with 26 tackles, six tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and three sacks. He is 38-0 on a football field.

The 6-3 Walsh committed to Maine out of Northport after completing 66% of his passes for over 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior. He had one college start as a freshman but redshirted last season due to injury.

Sadler started on a line that helped Floyd reach the 2018 and 2019 Long Island Class I championship games — both times falling to Jackson’s Freeport teams — and was part of a line that did not allow a sack in the 2019 season.

Jackson was asked about his favorite memory from playing at Freeport and replied "definitely my sophomore season and winning the [2018] championship game 20-19 [over Floyd]. It was a close game and my brother caught the game-winning pick. . . . I loved getting to brag I got a ring at the LIC."

Newsday sports reporter Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin covers high school and college sports for Newsday.

New York Sports

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz looks on from Trotz preaching shoot-first mentality on Isles' power play
]Kevin Knox of the New York Knicks warms As his minutes dwindle, Knicks' Kevin Knox stays ready for his moment
Anthony Bitetto of the New York Rangers controls After 'amazing' Rangers debut, LI's Bitetto gets new pairing
NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin watches the Michael Irvin says Jets should 'go all in' to get Deshaun Watson
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Saquon Barkley won't set return date from knee rehab
Kyrie Irving (39 points) Highlights vs. LA Clippers, Kyrie Irving's highlights vs. Clippers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?