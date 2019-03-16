TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook's Jeff Boals reportedly a candidate for Ohio head coaching job

Boals was captain at Ohio for two years, led the team to the NCAA Tournament in 1994 and began his coaching career there right after his graduation in 1995.

Stony Brook coach Jeff Boals looks on against UMass-Lowell on Feb. 9 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Photo Credit: George A. Faella

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Stony Brook coach Jeff Boals has been mentioned in speculation as the possible new head coach at Ohio University, his alma mater. Published reports called him an obvious candidate and fellow members of the coaching fraternity expect him to at least be in consideration for the job that opened Wednesday when Saul Phillips was fired.

Boals was captain of the Ohio team for two years and led it to the NCAA Tournament in 1994. He began his coaching career there right after his graduation in 1995. In three years at Stony Brook, he is 55-41, including a 24-8 mark this season. The Seawolves are expected to announce on Sunday that they will play in a postseason tournament.

Shawn Heilbron, Stony Brook’s director of athletics, said: “Jeff has done an outstanding job as the head coach at Stony Brook so it is not surprising that his name would be mentioned at this time of year.”

