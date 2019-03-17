TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Stony Brook's Jeff Boals reportedly in mix for Ohio U. coaching post

Coach Jeff Boals, 55-41 at Stony Brook, played

Coach Jeff Boals, 55-41 at Stony Brook, played at Ohio U. in the early 1990s and is a logical choice for the Bobcats' open slot.   Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Print

Stony Brook basketball coach Jeff Boals has been mentioned in speculation as the possible new head coach at Ohio University, his alma mater. Published reports called him an obvious candidate and  fellow members of the coaching fraternity expect him to at least be in consideration for the job, which opened Wednesday when Saul Phillips was fired.

Boals was Ohio’s captain for two years and led the school to the NCAA Tournament in 1994. He began his coaching career there right after his graduation in 1995. In three years at Stony Brook, he is 55-41, including a 24-8 mark this season.

Boals did not return messages seeking comment. Stony Brook director of athletics Shawn Heilbron said: “Jeff has done an outstanding job as the head coach at Stony Brook, so it is not surprising that his name would be mentioned at this time of year.”

Ohio athletic director Jim Schaus declined to say whether he is seeking permission to interview Boals. Said Schaus, “It is my policy to not comment publicly on personnel searches for any sport or administrative position at any time.”

Stony Brook is expected to announce Sunday that it will play in a postseason tournament.

With Jim Baumbach

Newsday

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has covered Brookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports. His assignments have included the Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

From left, Philadelphia Phillies prospects and Long Islanders The Phillies have a strong connection to Long Island
The Warriors' Kevin Durant shoots against the Spurs Popper: Can free agents handle pressure of Garden?
Islanders center Casey Cizikas skates against the Montreal Cizikas a late scratch after getting injured in warmups
New York Islanders right wing Tom Kuhnhackl (14) Isles lament missed chances after loss to Red Wings
Yu Darvish of the Cubs is relieved by Clark voices MLBPA opposition to 3-batter rule
Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws during the Vargas falters after four great innings