Stony Brook basketball coach Jeff Boals has been mentioned in speculation as the possible new head coach at Ohio University, his alma mater. Published reports called him an obvious candidate and fellow members of the coaching fraternity expect him to at least be in consideration for the job, which opened Wednesday when Saul Phillips was fired.

Boals was Ohio’s captain for two years and led the school to the NCAA Tournament in 1994. He began his coaching career there right after his graduation in 1995. In three years at Stony Brook, he is 55-41, including a 24-8 mark this season.

Boals did not return messages seeking comment. Stony Brook director of athletics Shawn Heilbron said: “Jeff has done an outstanding job as the head coach at Stony Brook, so it is not surprising that his name would be mentioned at this time of year.”

Ohio athletic director Jim Schaus declined to say whether he is seeking permission to interview Boals. Said Schaus, “It is my policy to not comment publicly on personnel searches for any sport or administrative position at any time.”

Stony Brook is expected to announce Sunday that it will play in a postseason tournament.

With Jim Baumbach