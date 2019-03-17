TODAY'S PAPER
Jeff Boals to leave Stony Brook for Ohio coaching job, according to source

Boals led Stony Brook to a 55-41 record, including 24-8 this season, in his three years at the school.

By Jim Baumbach and Mark Herrmann jim.baumbach@newsday.com, mark.herrmann@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
Stony Brook basketball coach Jeff Boals is leaving to become the new head coach at Ohio University, his alma mater, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Boals was expected to tell the Stony Brook players this afternoon. The person said Boals will likely be introduced by Ohio at a news conference early this week.

Boals was Ohio’s captain for two years and led the school to the NCAA Tournament in 1994. He began his coaching career there right after his graduation in 1995. In three years at Stony Brook, he is 55-41, including a 24-8 record this season.

Boals has not returned messages seeking comment since his name began appearing in speculation for the Ohio job. Ohio announced Wednesday that coach Saul Phillips will not return.

Stony Brook also is expected to announce Sunday that it will play in a postseason tournament.

