Watch: Joe Spallina on how COVID-19 has impacted SBU women's lacrosse

The Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team was 4-1 when the NCAA canceled the rest of the spring season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seawolves began the season with eight first-time starters and had two wins over top-ranked teams in Syracuse and Princeton.

“This was something that, our kids, us being a young team, we were rolling in our season,” SBU coach Joe Spallina said. “We were morphing into something that we thought we had the potential to do, beating ‘Cuse on the road, and then it ended.”

