TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
49° Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Watch: Joe Spallina on how COVID-19 has impacted SBU women's lacrosse

Stony Brook women's lacrosse head coach Joe Spallina spoke with Newsday's Gregg Sarra via Skype about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted his Seawolves team. Credit: Newsday / Nick Klopsis

By Newsday.com
Print

The Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team was 4-1 when the NCAA canceled the rest of the spring season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seawolves began the season with eight first-time starters and had two wins over top-ranked teams in Syracuse and Princeton.

“This was something that, our kids, us being a young team, we were rolling in our season,” SBU coach Joe Spallina said. “We were morphing into something that we thought we had the potential to do, beating ‘Cuse on the road, and then it ended.”

Watch the interview with Spallina and Newsday’s Gregg Sarra above.

By Newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Stony Brook women's lacrosse head coach Joe Spallina Joe Spallina on how COVID-19 has impacted SBU women's lacrosse
Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor watches from the sideline Patrick Onwuasor officially signs deal with Jets
Eric Cressey works out with Mets pitcher Noah Yankees use creative ways to stay in shape
Jack Flood practices the high jump at the Postponed Olympics gives LIer Flood more time to train
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the NFL Draft will be a 'virtual draft'
Darrelle Revis after the Jets took possession of Revis selected to NFL's All-Decade team for the 2010s
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search