Kylie Ohlmiller, Courtney Murphy score 6 goals each as SBU romps

The Seawolves, No. 1 in the nation, are 17-0 heading into the America East Tournament starting Friday at Lavalle Stadium.

Stony Brook attack Kylie Ohlmiller passes during the

Stony Brook attack Kylie Ohlmiller passes during the second half of the game on Saturday at LaValle Stadium. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
The top-ranked Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team completed the first undefeated regular season in program history Saturday afternoon, hammering host Albany, 21-8. The win clinched the America East regular-season title for the Seawolves, who will host the conference tournament May 4 and May 6 at LaValle Stadium.

Recently announced Tewaaraton finalists Kylie Ohlmiller (six goals, four assists) and Courtney Murphy (six goals, two assists) paced an offense that outshot the Great Danes, 37-21. Taryn Ohlmiller added three goals and four assists.

Albany entered on an eight-game winning streak after beginning the season 0-7.

Stony Brook (17-0, 7-0) jumped out to a 4-0 lead and led 12-6 at halftime after Kyla Zapolski of Bayport-Blue Point scored four seconds before the half for Albany. But Stony Brook scored the first four goals of the second half for a 16-6 lead and some breathing room.

Keri McCarthy had a team-high six draw controls, and Ally Kennedy had a team-high three ground balls. Anna Tesoriero made nine saves.

The win gives Stony Brook the No. 1 seed for the conference playoffs, and the Seawolves hope to become the first America East team to win six conference titles. Then it’d be on to the NCAA Tournament.

Despite a weak conference schedule, the Seawolves prepared for the NCAAs by putting together what proved to be the best nonconference RPI in the country.

“For us, it was about putting together a schedule that would challenge our team . . . So to find out that we have the No. 1 nonconference RPI in the country is tremendous,” coach Joe Spallina said Thursday.

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

