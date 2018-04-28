The top-ranked Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team completed the first undefeated regular season in program history Saturday afternoon, hammering host Albany, 21-8. The win clinched the America East regular-season title for the Seawolves, who will host the conference tournament May 4 and May 6 at LaValle Stadium.

Recently announced Tewaaraton finalists Kylie Ohlmiller (six goals, four assists) and Courtney Murphy (six goals, two assists) paced an offense that outshot the Great Danes, 37-21. Taryn Ohlmiller added three goals and four assists.

Albany entered on an eight-game winning streak after beginning the season 0-7.

Stony Brook (17-0, 7-0) jumped out to a 4-0 lead and led 12-6 at halftime after Kyla Zapolski of Bayport-Blue Point scored four seconds before the half for Albany. But Stony Brook scored the first four goals of the second half for a 16-6 lead and some breathing room.

Keri McCarthy had a team-high six draw controls, and Ally Kennedy had a team-high three ground balls. Anna Tesoriero made nine saves.

The win gives Stony Brook the No. 1 seed for the conference playoffs, and the Seawolves hope to become the first America East team to win six conference titles. Then it’d be on to the NCAA Tournament.

Despite a weak conference schedule, the Seawolves prepared for the NCAAs by putting together what proved to be the best nonconference RPI in the country.

“For us, it was about putting together a schedule that would challenge our team . . . So to find out that we have the No. 1 nonconference RPI in the country is tremendous,” coach Joe Spallina said Thursday.