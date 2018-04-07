The Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team scored the first 12 goals, and Kylie Ohlmiller led the way with seven points in Saturday afternoon’s 18-5 win over host Binghamton in America East play.

Ohlmiller (six goals, one assist) scored the Seawolves’ first two goals of the second half for a 14-1 lead. Courtney Murphy had four goals and an assist, Taryn Ohlmiller had two goals and two assists and Siobhan Rafferty and Ally Kennedy each had two goals and one assist.

Stony Brook (12-0, 4-0) remains one of two undefeated Division I teams in the nation (Boston College, 14-0).

“Nice to improve to 4-0 in conference action, but I think we are capable of playing at a higher level,” coach Joe Spallina said. “Our schedule and the weather this past week made it tough for us to practice, so I am very much looking forward to a full week of preparation for a great Johns Hopkins team on Friday night [7 p.m. at LaValle Stadium].”

Defensive dominance, led by Brooke Gubitosi’s four ground balls, limited Binghamton (5-7, 2-2) to just 16 shots, and Stony Brook took 39. The Seawolves have taken at least 30 shots in all but one game this season.

Kylie Ohlmiller has 82 points this season and 423 for her career, putting her 23 points away from breaking the all-time points mark held by Maryland’s Jen Adams (445). The Tewaaraton candidate’s bobblehead will be given out as a promotional item before Friday night’s contest.