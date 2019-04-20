TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Stony Brook rallies in fourth quarter for comeback win over Vermont

Down 6-1 after the first quarter, the Seawolves tightened up on defense and scored five goals in the fourth quarter to edge past Vermont.

Stony Brook's Tom Dugan drives up field during

Stony Brook's Tom Dugan drives up field during the second half at Stony Brook University's LaValle Stadium on Feb. 24, 2018. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team scored five goals in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner from Layton Harrell with 3:24 left, to come from behind and beat host Vermont, 10-9, in an America East matchup Saturday.

“[I’m] so proud of our team’s resiliency today against an excellent Vermont team,” Stony Brook coach Jim Nagle said in a news release. “The team never stopped believing in themselves or each other. It was a great team effort.”

Stony Brook (8-5, 4-1) has won its last two games and five of the last six. Saturday’s victory clinched a berth in the conference tournament. A win in the regular-season finale against Albany on Friday night at LaValle Stadium would secure the top seed in the tournament.

Harrell led Stony Brook with three goals, his second hat trick of the season. He has scored at least once in seven of the last eight games. Vermont built early leads of 5-0 and 7-2 before Stony Brook mounted its comeback. The Seawolves scored three goals in the third quarter to cut the Vermont lead to 8-5 entering the fourth.

Vermont had two chances to tie the game late in regulation, but Danny Cassidy and Ryland Rees both caused turnovers that allowed the Seawolves to run out the clock.

Tom Dugan’s goal with 4:47 left in the game tied the score at 9. Stony Brook goalie Michael Bollinger made 10 saves and allowed only three goals in the final three quarters.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Pete Alonso #20 of the Mets celebrates with Mets' Alonso OK after HBP on right hand
Aaron Judge of the Yankees reacts during the Lennon: The biggest domino has fallen for Yankees
Jared Dudley #6 of the Nets celebrates a Nets vs. Sixers NBA playoffs first-round schedule
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch DeGrom plays catch, may not need MRI after all
76ers center Joel Embiid and 76ers guard Ben Nets drop tense Game 4 to 76ers, now face elimination
Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner during the second period Isles' Lehner nominated for Vezina as best goalie