Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team scored five goals in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner from Layton Harrell with 3:24 left, to come from behind and beat host Vermont, 10-9, in an America East matchup Saturday.

“[I’m] so proud of our team’s resiliency today against an excellent Vermont team,” Stony Brook coach Jim Nagle said in a news release. “The team never stopped believing in themselves or each other. It was a great team effort.”

Stony Brook (8-5, 4-1) has won its last two games and five of the last six. Saturday’s victory clinched a berth in the conference tournament. A win in the regular-season finale against Albany on Friday night at LaValle Stadium would secure the top seed in the tournament.

Harrell led Stony Brook with three goals, his second hat trick of the season. He has scored at least once in seven of the last eight games. Vermont built early leads of 5-0 and 7-2 before Stony Brook mounted its comeback. The Seawolves scored three goals in the third quarter to cut the Vermont lead to 8-5 entering the fourth.

Vermont had two chances to tie the game late in regulation, but Danny Cassidy and Ryland Rees both caused turnovers that allowed the Seawolves to run out the clock.

Tom Dugan’s goal with 4:47 left in the game tied the score at 9. Stony Brook goalie Michael Bollinger made 10 saves and allowed only three goals in the final three quarters.