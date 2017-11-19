TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook can’t pull off upset vs. No. 2 Michigan State

Elijah Olaniyi scored 16 points to lead the Seawolves (0-4).

Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr., center, drives against

Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr., center, drives against Stony Brook's Akwasi Yeboah (15) and UC Iroegbu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. Photo Credit: AP / Al Goldis

By The Associated Press
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Miles Bridges scored 20 points before limping off the court after appearing to injure his right ankle, casting a pall over No. 2 Michigan State as it beat Stony Brook 93-71 on Sunday night.

The Spartans (2-1) bounced back from their loss to top-ranked Duke with a win that will be remembered as being costly if Bridges is seriously hurt.

He was fouled with 8:32 left in the game and was later holding his right ankle on the bench. After trying to stay in the game to shoot free throws, the preseason All-America player went back to the bench briefly before walking toward the locker room.

Nick Ward scored a season-high 22 points, Joshua Langford had a career-high 19 points and Cassius Winston scored a season-high 13 points and had six assists for the Spartans.

The Seawolves (0-4) led for much of the first half, holding Bridges to two points as they led 22-15 midway through the first half.

Stony Brook’s Elijah Olaniyi scored 16, Akwasi Yeboah had 15 points, UC Iroegbu scored 12 and Tyrell Sturdivant added 10 points.

Big picture

Stony Brook: Stony Brook made 13 of 26 3-pointers against one of the top teams in the country. That kind of shooting can help the Seawolves pull off an upset.

Michigan State: Bridges’ health is a key factor for the team, and for himself. The sophomore returned to school this season, turning down a chance to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft and making the Spartans one of the top teams in college basketball.

Up next

Stony Brook: In its home opener on Wednesday night, hosts Brown.

Michigan State: Plays DePaul on Thursday night.

