Stony Brook vs. No. 2 Michigan State

The Stony Brook men's basketball team fell to No. 2 Michigan State, 93-71, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Stony Brook's Tyrell Sturdivant, right, shoots against Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr., center, drives against Stony Brook's Akwasi Yeboah (15) and UC Iroegbu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Stony Brook's Elijah Olaniyi comes down with a rebound against Michigan State during the first half at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan State's Miles Bridges (22) dunks off an alley-oop against Stony Brook's Jordan McKenzie, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Xavier Tilman #23 of the Michigan State Spartans grabs a rebound during the game against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Nick Ward #44 of the Michigan State Spartans shoots over Anthony Ochefu of the Stony Brook Seawolves at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket and draws a foul from Uc Iroegbu #1 of the Stony Brook Seawolves at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Joshua Langford #1 of the Michigan State Spartans grabs a rebound during the game against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Matt McQuaid #20 of the Michigan State Spartans dunks during the game against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan State's Miles Bridges goes down with an injury as he drives against Stony Brook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Stony Brook coach Jeff Boals gives instructions during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket against Bryan Sekunda #22 of the Stony Brook Seawolves at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan State's Joshua Langford (1) puts up a shot against Stony Brook's Jordan mcKenzie (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan State's Matt McQuaid, top, dunks over Stony Brook's Corry Long during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan State's Gavin Schilling, right, blocks a shot by Stony Brook's Akwasi Yeboah (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans draws a blocking foul from Tyrell Sturdivant of the Stony Brook Seawolves at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

Stony Brook's Jakub Petras (32) and Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Breslin Center on Nov. 19, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.