Stony Brook announced on Tuesday that Jim Nagle will not return as men's lacrosse coach after eight seasons.

Stony Brook just completed a 9-6 season and was the top seed in the America East tournament, but was upset by No. 4 seed Maryland-Baltimore County in the semifinals.

Nagle was 68-59 in his career at Stony Brook, including a 31-14 record in the America East. He led the Seawolves to an NCAA tournament berth during his first season in 2012 and six America East semifinal appearances in eight years.