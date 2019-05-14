Jim Nagle won't return as Stony Brook men's lacrosse coach
Stony Brook announced on Tuesday that Jim Nagle will not return as men's lacrosse coach after eight seasons.
Stony Brook just completed a 9-6 season and was the top seed in the America East tournament, but was upset by No. 4 seed Maryland-Baltimore County in the semifinals.
Nagle was 68-59 in his career at Stony Brook, including a 31-14 record in the America East. He led the Seawolves to an NCAA tournament berth during his first season in 2012 and six America East semifinal appearances in eight years.
