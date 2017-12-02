NCAA FBS second round: Stony Brook vs. James Madison

James Madison beat Stony Brook 26-7 in the second round of the NCAA FBS football playoffs. Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore addresses his team as they huddle after the end of the second round of the NCCA Division 1 football championship against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, December 2, 2017. Stony Brook lost to James Madison 26-7.

Stony Brook wide receiver Harrison Jackson flips through the air after being tackled by James Madison safety Raven Greene during the second half of the second round of the NCAA FBS championship against James Madison. Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine carries the ball up the field during the second half of the second round of the NCAA FBS championship against James Madison. Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Sherman Alston Jr. fights for extra yardage as he gets brought down by James Madison safety Raven Greene and defensive linesman Ron'Dell Carter during the second half of the second round of the NCAA FBS championship against James Madison. Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine moves the ball up the field during the first half of the second round of the NCAA FBS championship against James Madison. Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone sets up a handoff to running back Jordan Gowins during the first half of the second round of the NCAA FBS championship against James Madison. Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Gavin Heslop wraps up James Madison quarterback Bryan Schor during the first half of the second round of the NCAA FBS championship against James Madison. Dec. 2, 2017.

The Stony Brook football team takes the field before the start of the NCAA FBS championship against James Madison. Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Travon Reid-Segure makes a tackle on James Madison wide receiver Terrence Alls during the first half of the second round of the NCAA FBS championship against James Madison. Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore watches his team during the first half of the NCAA FBS championship against James Madison. Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Donavin Washington steps out of bounds on a punt return during the first half of the second round of the NCAA FBS championship against James Madison. Dec. 2, 2017.

James Madison head coach Mike Houston runs onto the field to signal a timeout during the closing seconds of the first half of the second round of the NCAA FBS championship against James Madison. Dec. 2, 2017.

James Madison cornerback Curtis Oliver latches onto Stony Brook wide receiver Donavin Washington during the first half of the second round of the NCAA FBS championship against James Madison. Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Nick Anderson and James Madison cornerback Jimmy Moreland chase an overthrown Stony Brook pass during the first half of the second round of the second round of the NCAA FBS championship against James Madison. Dec. 2, 2017.