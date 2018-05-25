No. 4 Boston College defeated No. 1 Maryland, 15-13, in the NCAA women's lacrosse semifinals on Friday at Stony Brook's LaValle Stadium.

Boston College's Sam Apuzzo #2 is pursued by Maryland's Kathy Rudkin #33 as she drives on the Maryland net during the first half of the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinals at Stony Brook's LaValle Stadium on Friday.

Boston College's Sam Apuzzo #2 drives through a check by Maryland's Julia Braig #24 on her way to scoring a goal during the first half of the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinals at Stony Brook's LaValle Stadium on Friday.

Boston College's Taylor Walker #25 drives on the net while defended by Maryland's Jen Giles #5 during the first half of the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinals at Stony Brook's LaValle Stadium on Friday.

Boston College's Christina Walsh #8 drives on the net past Maryland's Kathy Rudkin #33 during the first half of the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinals at Stony Brook's LaValle Stadium on Friday.

Maryland's Meghan Doherty #6 drives down the field while defended by Boston College's Taylor Walker #25 during the first half of the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinals at Stony Brook's LaValle Stadium on Friday.

Boston College's Kaileen Hart #7 watches as her shot goes wide on Maryland's goalie Megan Taylor #34 during the first half of the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinals at Stony Brook's LaValle Stadium on Friday.

Maryland's Jen Giles #5 drives on the net while pursued by Boston College's Dempsey Arsenault #18 during the first half of the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinals at Stony Brook's LaValle Stadium on Friday.

Maryland's Kali Hartshorn #16 celebrates her goal with teammate Grace Griffin #22 during the first half of the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinals against Boston College at Stony Brook's LaValle Stadium on Friday.

Maryland's Taylor Hensh #20 scores on a free position shot between Boston College's Taylor Walker #25 and Dempsey Arsenault #18 during the first half of the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinals at Stony Brook's LaValle Stadium on Friday.